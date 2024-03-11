A FLIGHT was forced to abort landing at Malaga airport after a passenger ‘punched and pulled the hair of cabin crew’.

The passenger was detained upon landing in Malaga. Photo: Fuengirolasequeja

The plane, coming from Rabat, Morocco, was just about to land on the Costa del Sol when the passenger tried to go to the toilet.

When the flight attendants reminded the woman the fasten seatbelt sign was on and asked her to sit down, she began hitting them and pulling their hair.

This forced the pilot to abort the landing, planned for 10am on Sunday, March 10.

The aircraft did a loop while the woman was subdued and tied to her seat, according to Instagram account, Fuengirolasequeja.

Once the flight landed half an hour later, the passenger was detained by Guardia Civil officers.

