AFTER a wet and chilly weekend, temperatures are expected to warm significantly throughout Andalucia this week, with a high of 24C expected in Malaga city Friday.

Weather will remain dry and warm throughout Andalucia through Sunday, March 17, according to weather service AEMET.

Malaga will be breezy and sunny with highs hovering around 20C and wind speeds of 15-20 km/h for the first part of the week, before climbing to 22C on Thursday and 24C Friday.

Further north in Granada, the week will start cooler with a high of 16C on Monday, then climb to highs of 22C on Thursday, before topping out at 27C on Sunday.

After a rainy weekend, dry conditions and high temps of 24C and higher are forecast in Andalucia this week.

Conditions will remain mostly dry, although there’s a 30% of rain forecast for Wednesday night in Granada.

In Almeria, high temperatures will stay at around 20C for most of the week, then climb slightly over the weekend to a high of 24C on Sunday.

Cadíz will be dry as well, with temperatures expected to reach a high of 22C on Saturday and 23C on Sunday.

