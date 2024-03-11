Embark on more than just a journey – immerse yourself in a unique maritime experience aboard Ibiza Boat Club, Ibiza’s premier floating beach club.

The concept behind all their events is to redefine the art of coastal entertainment, offering an exclusive ambiance, panoramic vistas and a touch of adventure.

Unlike conventional beach club venues and boat charters, Ibiza Boat Club transcends boundaries, offering a mobile oasis that can transport you to Ibiza’s most coveted locations and to the shores of Formentera, giving you an alternative from the normal ferry, beach club or excursion or party. It’s not a basic boat trip from Ibiza to Formentera, but an all inclusive experience surrounded by breathtaking views and VIP amenities aboard.

The 90ft catamaran transforms ordinary gatherings into extraordinary experiences. Whether you’re celebrating your own private event or you are taking part into their unique public excursions or Ibiza boat parties, Ibiza Boat Club is definitely the ultimate thing to do in Ibiza.

Lounge in comfortable sunbeds, sink into sofa lounges, and immerse yourself in the rhythm of their state-of-the-art Void sound system.

Join an international crowd and indulge in a spectrum of vibrant experiences in which every detail is curated to perfection: from the sophisticated vibes of Formentera with Benefits – the all inclusive day trip to Formentera, to the extravagance of the Five Star Boat Party and the wild and young energy of the Aftersun Boat Party. There’s an adventure for every soul.

Picture yourself sailing in the Mediterranean sea as you savor gourmet delights like their signature Paella Ciega de Marisco y Peix, sip on ice-cold beverages, jump into the crystal clear waters and dance to the melodies of their live DJs – all included in your ticket.

At Ibiza Boat Club, exclusivity meets inclusion, with a limited allowance of 80 – 120 guests aboard that all are all VIP with access to the sun beds, promising an escape from the ordinary life against the backdrop of Ibiza and Formentera’s iconic coastline.

Get aboard Ibiza’s largest floating beach club and elevate your holiday to extraordinary heights.

In particular, if you are planning a stag do or a hen do getaway in Ibiza, Ibiza Boat Club is a must do activity. (They also offer special group discounts!)

Experience the essence of the White Island aboard Ibiza Boat Club – where every moment is an ode to luxury and leisure, nature and connection, limitless possibilities and unforgettable memories.