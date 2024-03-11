ALICANTE-ELCHE airport has once again been recognised as the best airport in Europe that serves 15 to 25 million passengers.

The prestigious award for 2023 is given by the Airports Council International (ACI) and it means that the airport has come top on four occasions in the last five years.

It will be presented in late September at the ACI summit and exhibition in Atlanta, Georgia.

The award recognises excellence in service and the range of facilities and is given out by studying survey feedback from passengers using the Costa Blanca facility which had a record number of travellers last year.

People are asked about their experience in various categories including access, facilities, the friendliness of the staff, security and waiting times at the security control.

Alicante-Elche airport manager, Laura Navarro, said: “This is a recognition of our efforts to put the passenger at the centre of our what we do, adapting our facilities and services to the needs and different demands of people who pass through the terminal.”

“We have implemented and will continue to introduce numerous measures to have a more inclusive airport to make it more appealing to everybody who uses us,” she added.

AIRPORT BOSS NAVARRO

Spain has done well with nine Aena airports getting Best European Airport recognition in various categories.

Barcelona wins the category with over 40 million passengers and Palma de Mallorca is top in the 25 to 40 million passenger section.

Menorca scores among the two to five million traveller category, there’s success for Almeria, Girona, Reus, Murcia and El Hierro who welcome less than two million passengers.

Aena chairman and CEO, Maurici Lucena, said the awards ‘reflect the work and effort of all the Aena teams and motivates us to continue focusing on offering a service of the highest quality for passengers’.