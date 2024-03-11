VALENCIA’S Fallas celebrations were the most-searched Spanish fiesta on Google worldwide last year, with 1.3 million searches.

It’s the second successive year that the March event has topped the search engine with just over a million searches recorded in 2022.

The study looking at Fallas online interest was conducted by Spanish web positioning firm AgenciaSEO for the Tourist Innovation Companies Cluster of the Valencian Community (ADESTIC).

The Fallas total was nearly double that of the Pamplona bull runs with Sevilla’s April Fair in third place.

ADESTIC president, Santiago Sanus, and AgenciaSEO boss Roberto Gorraiz, said the figures are useful in checking out the festival’s impact in Spain and worldwide.

They emphasised the importance of having a ‘reference point to make an effective online presence and to run promotion strategies with greater precision’.

The biggest international Fallas searches came from Italy, the United States, Mexico and France.

Domestic searches were unsurprisingly led by the Valencian Community followed by people from the Madrid, Catalunya, Andalucia and Castilla y Leon regions.

The average searches per month are 131,670, rising to 225,930 in February and then in Fallas month itself- 577,430.

The most searched words and terms related to the Valencian festival are ‘Fallas Valencia’, ‘Fiesta Fallas’, ‘Fallas’, ‘Fallas 2024’, ‘Valencia Fallas’, ‘Fallas Dates’, ‘Fallas Spain’, ‘Fallas Valence’, ‘Festa Fallas’ and ‘Falles’.

This year’s Fallas celebrations reach their traditional main days this week between March 15 and 19.