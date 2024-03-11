THREE French tourists have been given prison terms after pleading guilty to raping a woman in Benidorm five years ago- but they will not be jailed.

A further two members of the group also pled guilty to sexually abusing the victim’s friend at the trial of the five men in Alicante on Monday.

The group were given prison sentences ranging between four years and six months but struck a plea bargain deal which will see their Norwegian victim get nearly €38,000 in compensation and all of the men avoid jail time.

Prosecutors initially called for jail terms of between 14 years and 30 months.

They reduced the punishment due to the delay in bringing the matter to trial; the fact the five admitted their guilt; and that €13,480 in compensation had already been paid to the rape victim.

Her friend will receive €6,000 from two of the men.

The two women- both Norwegian- were sexually assaulted in Benidorm in August 2019 by the group who were aged 18 and 19 at the time.

The victims- both aged 20- hooked up with the French group via the Tinder social media phone app.

They met at the men’s holiday apartment and all drunk alcohol.

One of the women was intoxicated and one of the male teens forced her into having sex.

Two others from the group tried to do the same with her friend in another room, but she flatly refused as they tried to take off her clothes.

She looked for her friend and found three men abusing her.

The Norwegians went to the l’Alfas del Pi medical centre for a check up and staff called the Guardia Civil.

Officers took them to the Marina Baixa Hospital in Villajoyosa for a more thorough examination and arrested the group who were planning to return to France the following day.

