2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Fuengirola with pool - € 390,500

Apartment Fuengirola, Málaga 2 beds 2 baths € 390,500

New Homes in Fuengirola! The homes are distributed in two bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room with open plan fitted kitchen, and all of them are designed to improve your quality of life thanks to the optimal distribution of its spaces, functionality and quality of the construction materials that will be used. In addition, each property has a parking space. Residential complex has large communal areas such as the swimming pool, solarium, chill out area, gym, sauna and laundry. With security in mind, the residential is completely enclosed, with a single pedestrian entrance and CCTV control,… See full property details