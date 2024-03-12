SOURCES close to the investigation into the disappearance on February 2 of US expat Ana Maria Knezevich say that they found ‘biological remains’ in her Madrid apartment.

That’s according to a report in online daily El Cierre Digital, which explains that the authorities believe that she did not vanish voluntarily but that rather there was foul play involved.

“The forensic police found biological remains in Ana Maria’s apartment,” the same sources told the newspaper. “This only reaffirms the theory that has been maintained from day one that this was not a voluntary disappearance, but a forced disappearance.

“After such a long time without any news or a sighting, everything points to the clear and firm hypothesis that Ana Maria was the victim of a disappearance due to a criminal act,” they said.

The Spanish missing persons association SOS Desaparecidos has been working to locate Knezevich, who is 40 years old and has joint US and Colombian nationality.

According to El Cierre Digital, the president of the association, Joaquin Amills, is acting as Knezevich’s family spokesperson and will also be part of the private prosecution in the court case handling her disappearance.

“We know that a lot of resources have been deployed to discover what happened to Ana Maria and her current whereabouts,” Amills told the newspaper. “Both the family and SOS Desaparecidos have total confidence in the work being done by the Policia Nacional, who are working on the case to, at least, find out the truth about what happened in Ana Maria’s apartment on the night of February 2.”

The case

Ana Knezevich moved to Madrid in December 2023, leaving behind what is reported to have been a difficult divorce from David Knezevich, a 35-year-old Serbian living in Miami, writes Yzabelle Bostyn.

On the day she went missing, Ana told her friend Sanna Rameau she had been to see a flat to rent long-term and was going on a trip to Barcelona just three days later, on February 5.

Rameau was the last person to hear from Ana and family and friends became increasingly worried when they received a strange text from her just a day later.

It read: “I met someone wonderful!! He has a summer house about 2h from Madrid. We are going there now and I will spend a few days there. Signal is spotty. I’ll call you when I get back.

“Yesterday after therapy I needed a walk and he approached me on the street! Amazing connection. Like I never had before.”

According to loved ones, this message does not sound like Ana, who never wrote with commas or exclamation marks.

The texts also switched between English and Spanish, something Ana was not known to do.

Concerns rose further when Madrid police revealed surveillance from Ana’s building was obscured when a man in a black motorcycle helmet spray painted over two security cameras on the day she vanished.

