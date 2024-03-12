A BRITISH expat is under investigation after allegedly mowing down a baby and five other people while driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The unnamed 23-year-old, who lives in Playa Blanca, Lanzarote, is facing serious charges after the smash caused the death of a five-month-old baby and seriously injured two women.

At least four others were injured in the horror incident, according to a statement from the local government.

The horror incident occured on Lanzarote on Monday (STOCK IMAGE)

The driver was tested at the scene and was found to be over the drink and drug limit, reports Diario de Lanzarote.

The collision occurred on Avenida Archipielago on the corner of Calle Lanzarote at around 6.22pm on Monday.

The Brit is said to have lost control and veered into people walking along the adjacent street.

The other four injured are made up of two women and two men who have suffered moderate injuries and bruises, for which they have been admitted to the Arrecife hospital, reported the City Council.

According to local police, the driver “showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the scene of the incident.”

The force has placed the Brit under investigation.

The city council added: “The Yaiza City Council conveys its solidarity to the victims and families and appreciates the coordinated intervention of all security and emergency forces.”