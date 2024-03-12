OVERNIGHT water pressure levels have been cut in Alicante City to conserve reduced supplies due to the ongoing drought.

The Jucar Hydrographic Confederation (CHJ), which is the body responsible for water supplies in the area, has already placed Alicante at a pre-alert level due to a very dry winter.

More drastic measures will be introduced if the situation requires it, but the Jucar reservoirs get some welcome rain in early March thanks to Storm Monica.

ALICANTE CITY(Cordon Press image)

A spokesperson for the Alicante council government team, Manuel Villar, has confirmed that early morning water pressure reductions have started for domestic consumers.

The timing is such that it will have little effect on the majority of the population.

The Segura Hydrographic Confederation(CHS) which services southern Alicante province and the Murcia region declared an ‘extraordinary’ drought on March 1.

No changes like altering water pressure have been introduced for home customers but the CHS is maintaining restrictions on land irrigators.

In Alicante City, the council has produced a new Drought Emergency Plan to replace the previous one compiled in 2005.

The new plan envisages four scenarios each with higher levels of restrictions depending on the state of Jucar reservoirs.

Alicante is at the second pre-alert level which include public awareness campaigns over the need to save water and the creation of a drought monitoring committee.

The worst-case scenario would see a ban on hose pipes, garden watering, and filling up domestic swimming pools.

There could also be supply cuts- similar to what is happening in other parts of the country like Catalunya.

