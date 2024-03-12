A MONTENEGRAN fugitive sentenced to four years in prison for drug trafficking led police on a high-speed chase around Benidorm’s streets.

The 33-year-old man has been arrested by the Policia Nacional and is set to be extradited by the National Court.

His jail term was imposed in 2017 after crossing the Albania-Montenegro border with 121 kilos of marijuana.

His car failed to stop at a police checkpoint in Benidorm and an officer leapt out of the way to avoid being run over.

A pursuit started in the city centre as he ignored road signs and threatened the lives of other drivers as well as pedestrians.

He abandoned his car and ran for a few hundred metres before he assaulted one of the arresting officers.

€11,150 in banknotes were found on him while a search of the vehicle uncovered a black bag containing 22 kilos of marijuana.

He produced a bogus ID card and driving licence- claiming to from the Czech Republic- but a fingerprint check revealed he was wanted by Madrid authorities for falsifying documents, as well as his native Montenegro.

READ MORE: