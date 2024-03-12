THE Irish police have recommended that notorious Irish mafia boss Daniel Kinahan be charged with the 2016 gangland murder of the brother of rival crime lord Gerry ‘the Monk’ Hutch.

Kinahan, 46, is accused of orchestrating the 2016 assassination of Eddie Hutch as part of a brutal gang war between Irish mafia clans that traces its origins to the Costa del Sol.

He is one of ten suspects the Gardai have recommended be charged with a number of offences in relation to the fatal shooting.

The Irish cartel boss fled to Dubai that same year after Spanish authorities clamped down on his gang’s activities in Marbella.

The gang war was sparked by the murder of Garry Hutch on September 24, 2015, at the Miraflores complex near Marbella after a reported falling out.

A series of tit-for-tat murders between Spain and Ireland followed, until Eddie Hutch, a 58-year-old taxi driver and father of five – who was not thought to be involved in crime – was gunned down outside his residence in Dublin’s Ballybough area.

The attack, which investigators believe was meticulously planned, has been linked to Kinahan, who was allegedly caught on CCTV in the vicinity at the time of the murder.

Kinahan, who took over the reins of the crime family from his father, Christy ‘the Dapper Don’ Kinahan in the early 2010s, was never arrested or interviewed in relation to the murder.

However, now the Irish police believe they have put together enough evidence to recommend his prosecution for the crime.

The potential for Kinahan’s prosecution hinges on the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP)’s decision, expected within the next six months, on whether to formally charge him and other suspects implicated in the case.

However, the process is complicated by the absence of an extradition treaty between Ireland and Dubai.

Ireland’s Justice Minister, Helen McEntee, is reportedly pushing for an agreement between the countries that would facilitate the extradition of Kinahan and other key figures within the notorious crime syndicate.

Kinahan is also under investigation for leading a criminal organisation – a crime that carries a life sentence upon conviction, similar to the mandatory penalty for murder in Ireland.

