SPAIN’S most popular opera singer will perform on the Costa del Sol this summer, despite a string of allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

Placido Domingo, 83, will perform at the Starlite festival in Marbella on August 13 – other acts confirmed for the summer include Tom Jones, Keane, Gipsy kings, Simple Minds, Take That, UB40 and Myke Towers.

Widely regarded as the leading Spanish tenor of his generation, Domingo has performed in opera houses all over the world in a career spanning over seven decades.

Alongside Luciano Pavaraotti and Jose Carreras, Domingo was one of the ‘Three Tenors’, renowned for their spectacular voices.

However, 27 women have accused the Madrid-born performer of sexual assault and harassment, including unwelcome fondling, grabbing and forced kissing in incidents dating back to the 1980s.

Placido Domingo will perform in Marbella this summer

Women were told not to get in a lift with Domingo, it was alleged, whilst others warned that his behaviour was an ‘open secret’ within the industry.

When the allegations first emerged, Domingo said he took “full responsibility” for his actions, adding: “I believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual”.

A 2020 investigation commissioned by the Los Angeles Opera into sexual harassment allegations against Domingo found the tenor had engaged in “inappropriate conduct” with multiple women over the three decades for which he held senior position at the company.

“The level of discomfort reported by the women varied, ranging from some women stating they were not uncomfortable to others who described significant trauma”, added the report.

READ MORE: