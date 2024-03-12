A HIGH-speed rail company in Spain is set to launch a huge sale this month with cross-country tickets from as low as €9.

Ouigo will kick-off its ‘low cost’ options from 10am on March 19, with the incredibly low prices attached to journeys up until December 14.

The routes will travel between Madrid, Barcelona, ??Zaragoza, Tarragona, Albacete, Alicante, Valencia, Valladolid, Segovia and Cuenca.

Ouigo began operating in May 2021 with 10 daily departures between Madrid, Barcelona, Zaragoza and Tarragona, plus Madrid and Valencia, Albacete and Alicante.

Cordon Press Image

From April 19 this year, it will also travel to Valladolid and Segovia, and plans to add Elche, Murcia, Cordoba, Sevilla and Malaga to its routes in the near future.

The sale from March 19 will be accessible via the Ouigo website and app.

The tickets will cost just €9 for adults and €7 for children aged between four and 13 – while kids up to three years old will go free.