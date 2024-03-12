THE mayor of a major tourist city in southern Spain has suggested it is only a matter of time before a tourism tax is introduced in Andalucia.

Jose Maria Bellido, Mayor of Cordoba, told Europa Press that its historic Mesquita receives around two million visitors a year – and numbers are growing.

He said that Cordoba was in an ‘intermediate situation’ in terms of tourism saturation.

However, he said he would not rule out a tourism tax “in the near future.” It comes after Malaga and other cities have already called for the tax – which is typically charged per person, per day, by whichever accommodation they are staying in.

The iconic Mezquita in Cordoba receives at least 2 million visitors each year

He added: “We are going to reach a point where it is necessary to impose a tourist tax.”

It comes amid a growing debate within the Junta de Andalucia over whether or not to charge a levy for tourists.

Catalunya and the Balearic Islands already employ the tax on outside visitors – the proceeds of which are used to fund sustainability projects. The regions charge guests up to €3.50 extra each per day.

If applied regionally in Andalucia, it would include major tourist areas, such as Sevilla, Malaga and the Costa del Sol, as well as Cadiz and the surfers’ paradise along the Costa de la Luz.

Speaking from Sevilla on Tuesday morning, Bellido said of a tourist tax: “There are municipalities that understand that it would be positive and I can share that analysis.

“There are cities in which there is an agglomeration (of tourists) with significant costs for public services of all kinds, such as cleaning, transportation, security, maintenance. It (tourist tax) may be reasonable.

“But others are in the opposite situation, where it is not necessary to impose a tourist tax. And they are both right.”

Bellido said he would be ready to implement the tax if that is what the Andalucian government wishes to do.

He made the comments at an ‘information breakfast’ organised by Europa Press at the headquarters of the Cajasol Foundation in Sevilla.