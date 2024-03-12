RESTAURANTS in southern Spain are charging tourists extra for tables in the sun, it has emerged.

A furious local customer left a review for a popular eatery in Sevilla, Andalucia, branding her experience ‘disappointing’ after being told she could not have one of the many tables under the sun.

She said she was told by waiters that they had all been reserved by other visitors at an extra cost of €10 each.

In her review she added: “What was even more annoying was sitting and watching how none of the tables under the sun filled up.

“As Sevillanos we love our city, we consider this situation as a lack of respect towards the guests that actually come and spend money here.”

The news has sparked a huge backlash online, particularly from locals.

One wrote on X: “What is going on in this city?! We demand an answer now!”

Another said: “If they’re charging me €10 to sit in the sun then God knows I’m taking their table home with me.”

The manager of the establishment did not hesitate to respond to the review, writing underneath: “I have to tell you that the Premium tables you are referring to, those in the front row, were already reserved for that day.”

According to the owner of the establishment, reservations for the ‘Premium tables’, which are located on the terrace to enjoy the sun, appear on the menu as well as on the restaurant’s website.

She added: “The tables were reserved and the clients had previously paid a supplement for it, so they could not allocate said tables to her.”