THE Sierra Nevada ski resort experienced its most significant snowfall in recent seasons over the weekend, with more than one metre of fresh snow carpeting the slopes.

The astonishing blanketing comes just ten days before the start of spring, promising some great skiing for the Easter holidays and the extension of the winter season until April 28.

This unexpected bounty of snow has allowed the resort to promise skiers and snowboarders outstanding conditions, surpassing initial expectations by a week.

Resort operators have been proactive in establishing snow barriers at El Río to prevent potential avalanches from these areas from encroaching onto the slopes.

Following a two-day closure as the storm swirled, the resort’s Mountain departments are in full swing, striving to restore the ski offerings to pre-snowfall conditions, covering 85 kilometres of slopes.

Efforts include unblocking ski lifts, clearing snow from lift stations (some of which were buried), and grooming all areas to swiftly provide the best possible skiing conditions for this winter campaign.

The snow has enveloped all levels of the resort, casting a quintessentially wintry scene over Pradollano.

Despite the weekend’s snowstorms coming with strong blizzards, the Piste Service at Sierra Nevada has increased snow depths across all areas by 50 to 100 centimetres, with current accumulations reaching up to two metres in places like Borreguiles.

The thinnest snow layer stands at 70 centimetres in Parador-Cauchiles.

In light of the fresh snow, the resort is launching the Sierra Nevada, at its best campaign to encourage visitors to enjoy the year’s finest snow, subsequently boosting attendance during a season when ski and snowboard enthusiasts cherish the mountain’s renowned spring snow.

Additionally, the resort is reorganising its sporting calendar to accommodate all the competitions across various disciplines and categories that were postponed due to the snowy conditions or adverse weather in the weeks leading up to this weekend’s significant snowfall.

