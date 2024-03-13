3 bedroom Villa for sale in Santa Ponsa - € 1,190,000

Villa Santa Ponsa, Majorca 3 beds 2 baths € 1,190,000

Real estate agent Mallorca: Enjoy the Mediterranean life in Mallorca in this golf villa. This highly sought-after Mediterranean residence is located directly on the golf course of Santa Ponsa, in the south-west of Mallorca. The beautiful property has a constructed area of approx. 163 m2 spread over two levels and is situated on a plot of approx. 400 m2. The golf villa was extensively modernised in 2019. The entrance leads to the comfortable lounge with fireplace and access to the wonderful outdoor area, the integrated dining room and the fitted kitchen with Miele electrical appliances. The… See full property details