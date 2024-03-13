MAGAZINES and social media sites in Spain are awash with intense speculation on the state of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage with Kate Middleton yet to be seen in public since Christmas Day.

On January 17, Kensington Palace issued a statement saying that Catherine, Princess of Wales, had undergone ‘planned abdominal surgery’ and would remain in hospital for two weeks.

Royal sources clarified that Kate’s condition was not cancer-related.

However, she has not been seen in public since, with the initial statement warning that Kate was ‘unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter’.

Public interest has spiked following her ‘disappearance’ – the hashtag #WhereIsKate has trended on social media and even has its own Wikipedia page.

Rumours have intensified since ‘photogate’, the candid family photo released by Kensington Palace which backfired spectacularly after leading media agencies ‘killed’ the photo after it emerged that the image had been manipulated.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, underwent significant surgery last month and has not been seen since. Credit: Cordon Press

One rumour swirling within Spanish media is that the Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage is on the rocks thanks to allegations of William’s infidelity.

Cuore, a women’s magazine based in Madrid, have suggested that Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, “has been having an affair” with William.

The publication also alleges that Hanbury is “said to be divorcing David Cholmondley”, her husband and the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley.

Elle, a Spanish fashion magazine, likewise claims that “Kate Middleton is asking for a divorce” thanks to “rumours of the future King’s infidelity”.

The Uruguayan version of Spanish daily El Pais have also added fuel to the fire after speculating in an article that Rose Hanbury may be William’s mistress, causing Kate to allegedly file for divorce.

Rose Hanbury (left) arriving at a royal banquet. Credit: Cordon Press

According to the newspaper, William is even alleged to have spent Valentine’s Day in 2023 with the 39-year old aristocrat, whose son was a page of honour at the coronation of King Charles III.

None of the newspapers have backed up their claims with evidence.

There is no suggestion from official sources that Kate and Wills are planning to divorce.

