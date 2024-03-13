A POPULAR Torrevieja hotel with stunning sea views has gone up for sale for €6 million in a quiet residential area of the city

The three-star Hotel Masa International is three kilometres from the city centre and boasts large bedroom balconies to enjoy taking in the glory of the Mediterranean Sea.

It was constructed in 1962 and had major renovation work carried out in 2002 and 2004.

It’s perched in La Higuera cove on a cliff that slopes down to the sandy beach and is around an 800 metre walk from La Mata beach.

The property portal idealista says that the Hotel Masa International covers 5,811 square metres and has 50 bedrooms rooms across three floors- all with private bathrooms- as well as two luxury executive suites

Room features include air conditioning, complimentary Wi-Fi, secure safes, televisions featuring cable channels, spacious wardrobes and closets, work desks, and telephones.

Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool and a restaurant serving a fusion of Mediterranean and global flavours.

There’s also a cocktail bar offering a relaxed ambiance for evening relaxation.

The main travel website reviews give the Hotel Masa an average rating of over eight points out of 10, allowing a new owner to enjoy taking over a business that already has a good reputation.

Online reviewers praised the size of the bedrooms along with the cleanliness and the impressive view of the sea.