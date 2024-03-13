A clandestine laboratory concocting a cannabis extract drug called rosin has been busted by the Policia Nacional in the Murcia region.

17 people of various nationalities have been arrested in the Murcia, Alicante and Barcelona areas.

Rosin is far stronger than other forms of cannabis and is made by putting pressure and heat on marijuana buds for a period of time to produce either solid or liquid products that can be vaped.

Besides the laboratory in Los Alcazares, the gang ran six major marijuana farms and were in charge of two Murcia region cannabis associations.

They had vehicles with specially-prepared hidden compartments to deliver rosin across Spain.

The lab itself had all the appropriate equipment to process the marijuana buds into the final product.

The Policia Nacional raided 11 addresses in Murcia and found gear used by the gang to maintain security including GPS locator beacons and frequency jammers.

There was even a Policia Nacional vest that was worn regularly during ‘drug dumps’.