A MARBELLA landlord has been arrested by the Policia Nacional for an alleged sex assault on his tenant.

The police are trying to clarify whether the man doped her with a chemical ahead of the assault.

The incident happened inside a property on March 11 and the woman contacted a friend to tell her that she had been assaulted and that the landlord was the perpetrator.



Marbella’s Policia Local were initially contacted before the Policia Nacional took charge of the investigation.

POLICIA NACIONAL STATION, MARBELLA

After filing her complaint, the victim went to the Costa del Sol hospital for tests including a check on whether she had been given a substance that made her succumb to the man.



This is the second sexual assault incident in Marbella within a week.

On March 5, five people- aged between 19 and 33 and of German and Kosovan nationalities- were arrested for a group sex assault on a young woman in a hotel.



A Marbella court agreed to bail the five men as investigations continue into the attack.

Two of the men will have to report regularly to the Spanish consulate in their home German city.