HIGH speed train services from state operator Renfe departing from Elche, Orihuela and Murcia will be directly linked to three Castilla y Leon region cities from next month.

From April 8, people wanting to visit Burgos, Segovia, and Valladolid will no longer have to change trains in Madrid to get there.

VALLADOLID

Renfe’s move comes in the wake of increasing competition from low cost rivals which will be launching services on the Murcia-Madrid line later this year, including stops in Alicante province.

Renfe’s budget operation Avlo will go to Madrid on the Murcia line- as at present- but then continue to Valladolid.

The firm’s AVE high speed service will also carry on from Madrid and stop at Segovia and Burgos en route to Valladolid.

Not having to change trains in Madrid will cut journey times, with the Avlo service between Orihuela and Valladolid taking four-and-a-half hours- 15 minutes less from Elche.

Up to April, depending on which route was taken, it could take up to eight hours and three transfers to reach Burgos from the south of Alicante province.

BURGOS

Prices for the direct services will vary between €60 and €75 each way.

Renfe currently allocates 5,000 tickets daily to the Murcia-Madrd line, with 2,000 of them attributed to the low-cost Avlo service.