THE outrageous agent provocateur of French fashion design – and late night British 90s TV – Jean-Paul Gautier is bringing the story of his life to stage in Barcelona.

The 71-year-old blazed a trail designing outfits for the likes of Madonna, Kylie Monogue and 90’s sci-fi classic The Fifth Element.

But perhaps he is most beloved among British audiences for his role hosting Channel 4’s weirdly wonderful TV show Eurotrash between 1993 and 1997.

His forthcoming theatre production, Fashion Freak Show, will dazzle audiences with a host of artists from the world of circus, music and dance.

All in the most iconic designs of Gautier’s career, including his signature stripes and sailor shirts.

He explained that it ‘tells the story of my life, of a boy who wants to become a designer after watching the movie Falbalas (French Frills),’ a 1945 classic set in the high pressure world of Paris haute couture.

He confided that his fashion shows had always been ‘like a play’, ones in which he himself chose ‘the music, the models or the scenery.’

The production, which first hit the stage at the Folies Bergère in Paris in 2019, followed by the Roundhouse in London in 2022 and is currently playing in Milan, has not been tweaked even once since its premiere five years ago.

“Being an honest and real interpretation of my life, it does not need any changes,” he commented.

“Now that I have retired, I continue working in fashion through my show about my life.

“I am committed to difference and beauty, to sublimate what is beautiful and to feel proud,” he said during a brief stay in Barcelona to introduce the new show.

Catch it at the Teatre Coliseum in Barcelona between April 4 and 21.

