CAMILLA, the Queen consort, enjoyed a well-earned break in a luxury Spanish finca as crisis continues to engulf the UK’s Royal Family, it has emerged.

King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis and Kate Middleton’s prolonged absence from public duties have provoked a royal crisis as speculation swirls over the health of the UK’s royals.

With her husband sidelined from royal responsibilities as he begins treatment for the unnamed cancer, Queen Camilla has headed up constitutional duties, working over a dozen official appointments as the de-facto leader of the Royal Family.

Now, journalist Marisa Martin Blazques, on the TV programme ‘TardeAR’, has revealed that King Charles III’s wife flew to Spain to enjoy some respite away from the stresses and strains of royal life in the UK.

According to the television contributor, Camilla came to “hunt partridges” in a luxury finca used by King Juan Carlos and other members of the Spanish nobility and aristocracy.

The finca was located in the province of Ciudad Real.

While it is not confirmed exactly where the Queen consort stayed, the Duke of Westminster’s mammoth La Garganta estate is located in the same province.

It has hosted royal family members for decades including Prince William and Harry, who visited in order to hunt animals.

Queen Camilla has since returned to the UK, where she took part in an official Commonwealth Day ceremony with fellow royals.

READ MORE: