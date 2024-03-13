TENNIS star Rafa Nadal has bought a €4 million luxury Madrid apartment in the city’s Colon y Serrano district.

The property is one of 11 luxury homes in the Villa de Paris residential block that he built with businessmen Abel Matutes Prats and Manuel Campos Guallar several years ago.

The trio constructed the building that has direct views of the Plaza Villa de Paris, the Supreme Court, and the Church of Santa Barbara.

It was designed by the prestigious architect Rafael Robledo and is regarded as one of the most exclusive residential projects in Madrid.

The homes were sold on the basis of offering a fusion between classicism and modernity in the finishes and design.

One of the purchasers is the president of the fashion giant, Inditex, Marta Ortega.

The block has a spa and gym, plus an allocation of two parking spaces per apartment.

SPA AREA

Nadal’s home in the five-storey building has all kinds of amenities covering 281 m2.

The open plan design features five bathrooms, four bedrooms, a spacious living room and a balcony around five metre long.

OPEN LIVING

The rest of the properties are far bigger- coming in at around 900 m2.

The Calle General Castals complex is part of a portfolio of real estate assets owned by Nadal- totalling €30.3 million.

He has commercial premises in Barcelona, Palma, Puerto de Alcudia and Madrid (Calle Diego de Leon).

Also there’s the Marina Park I building in Sa Como, Mallorca, as well as several homes in Barcelona, plus land in his home area of Manacor.