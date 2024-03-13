A 90-year-old woman narrowly escaped death after her home was deliberately set on fire by thugs while she was still inside.

It is believed that one of the suspects decided to burn the woman’s house down after she made complaints about noise from his pub.

Three men have been arrested for the crime, which took place in Sevilla on April 26, 2022, after a long investigation.

Firefighters and Guardia Civil officers had to break into the home to rescue the elderly occupant, who was rushed to hospital with severe smoke inhalation.

Police and firefighters had to break into the home to rescue the 90-year-old woman from the flames

Investigations into the incident led to CCTV footage from the day of the fire, capturing individuals approaching the victim’s window with an unidentified object.

The footage also captured them leaving the scene shortly before the residence was engulfed in flames.

The three suspects now face charges of attempted homicide, arson, and property damage, with one additionally accused of forging documents for the vehicle used during the crime.

