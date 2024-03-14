5 bedroom Villa for sale in Calpe / Calp with pool - € 595,000

Villa Calpe / Calp, Alicante 5 beds 4 baths € 595,000

Fantastic large villa in Maryvilla with sea, mountain and Peñon views. It is a special house with spacious rooms and high quality finishes. It has two separate living areas: On the ground floor there are two bedrooms, two bathrooms en-suite, living-dining room with open plan kitchen and a covered terrace. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and two bathrooms, one of them en-suite, very spacious living-dining room, separate kitchen and two glazed terraces, one of them with very nice views to the mountains and the sea towards Moraira. This floor has air conditioning. It has a 10×4 swimming pool… See full property details