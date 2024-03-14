THE Bikini Beach chiringuito in Estepona has gone up in flames.

As this exclusive video taken by the Olive Press shows, firemen are on the scene now trying to douse the fire.

After initially bringing the fire in the thatched roof under control firemen had to get their hoses out again as strong winds reignited the fire.

Police had to set up a cordon to keep back onlookers as sparks were blown a considerable distance.

Builders at the beach bar raised the alarm after they noticed a smell. They say they don’t know how the fire started.

But an eyewitness has said there was a worker on the roof with a butane cylinder

More to follow