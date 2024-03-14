TWO British people have been arrested for reckless homicide after an elderly woman- also British- died in Rojales.

The 76-year-old victim suffered a fall while the trio were inside a property over the weekend on Calle Orihuela.

Her daughter, 38, and a British man, 73, did not call emergency services despite what happened.

According to the Guardia Civil, the two detainees were drinking alcohol at the time of the accident which explained why they did not summon medical aid.

It wasn’t until Tuesday- when the woman had died- that they called 112 for assistance.

Emergency services and the Rojales Policia Local could do nothing to help and could only confirm her death.

The Guardia arrived at the property and arrested the daughter and her mother’s friend.

Authorities consider that the daughter and man are culpable for reckless homicide due to the delay in getting help for the injured victim.

The Informacion newspaper reported that the daughter has a long history of getting help from Rojales Social Services due to a lack of care for her children.

No more information has been released so far.