THIS winter just past in Spain was the joint warmest since records began, and is likely to be followed by a spring that is also above average in terms of temperatures.

That’s according to Spain’s Aemet state meteorological agency, whose spokespersons explained on Thursday that the temperatures this winter are on a par with that of 2019 to 2020.

Ruben del Campo, Aemet spokesperson, said in comments reported by Europa Press that the temperature was 1.9ºC higher than average both this past winter and four years ago.

Rainfall, meanwhile, came in at regular levels, with 170.5 litres per square metre in the peninsula. While 10% below average, this is still considered to be ‘normal’, according to Aemet.

Del Cambio also warned about the ‘speeding up of climate change’ that is being reflected by the weather, given that four of the last seven seasons in Spain have been warmer than average.

But he refused to be drawn on whether the lack of rain is due to global warming. “There is a trend for drier winters,” he said.

His colleague, Cayetano Torres, predicted that there is a ‘very high probability’ that April, May and June will be very hot, in particular in areas such as the Costa del Sol and the Balearic Islands.

The Canary Islands, meanwhile, are likely to see drier weather than average.

As for the summer, a very hot and very dry season in Spain is also likely, according to Aemet.