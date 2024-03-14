A MAN was stabbed in the head in an unprovoked attack while out walking his dog in a popular resort on the Costa del Sol.

Antonio Pozo, 45, was suddenly attacked by a hooded youth in an LA Lakers sweatshirt, who came up to him and without saying a word plunged a knife into the local man’s skull.

Mijas man Antonio Pozo was stabbed in the head in an unprovoked attack. Credit: Fuengirola Se Queja

The terrifying ordeal took place on the evening of January 24th in the Las Lagunas fairgrounds of Mijas.

Miraculously, despite having a knife sticking out of his head, Pozo managed to stay conscious and call an ambulance.

“I’ve never seen him in my life. That person was out hunting, out to kill,” Pozo reportedly told the police when they arrived on the scene.

Police were quickly able to track down and arrest the assailant, who was a teenager just 16 years old.

X-rays show the weapon lodged in Pozo’s skull. Credit: Fuengirola Se Queja

He has been locked up in a juvenile detention centre and is currently under investigation for attempted murder.

Meanwhile, Pozo was rushed to hospital, where surgeons were able to save his life as the blade had narrowly missed penetrating his brain by mere millimetres.

