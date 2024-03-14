HOLIDAYMAKERS were thrust into a scene of panic when a freak wave breached the sides and barreled through the vessel shortly after it had set sail.
Video of the moment captured the anxious glances of passengers as the enormous wave gathered strength ominously behind the ferry on March 10.
One man was seen getting up and running down the aisle as the wave prepared to hit, while a child bawled his eyes out at the impending terror.
The incident took place on a tranquil Sunday just after the ship had departed from Órzola for La Graciosa, Lanzarote.
The serene journey turned to chaos with the sound of screams echoing as the wave made its impact, flooding the deck and sending passengers into a frenzied dash for safety.
Despite the magnitude of the wave, which towered as high as one of the ferry’s decks, and the ensuing water deluge that swept across the ship’s floor, the vessel was able to continue on its journey.
It reached its ultimate destination safely with no injuries, according to reports.
