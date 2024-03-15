3 bedroom Villa for sale in Los Montesinos with pool garage - € 359,000

Villa Los Montesinos, Alicante 3 beds 3 baths € 359,000

New project of modern of villas in La Herrada, a residential area of Los Montesinos on the Costa Blanca. The town offers a full selection of daily necessities, like supermarkets, shops, banks and pharmacies, as well as bars and restaurants. The project offers modern, two-storey villas with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, plus a solarium. The villas present an open plan lounge, dining area and kitchen on the ground floor, with a double bedroom, a bathroom, and laundry facilities. There is a little patio off the back of the villa. On the first floor are 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, of which one is… See full property details