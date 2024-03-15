REGIONAL authorities have confirmed that the Costa del Sol will have enough water to last until September, even if there is no rain this spring.

The positive announcement comes after Marbella’s desalination plant was extended in response to Andalucia suffering its worst drought in over 50 years.

The Costa del Sol’s emergency drought committee said the works had added 12 cubic hectometres of water to the general supply – one cubic hectometre is equal to one trillion litres.

This growth will extend the guarantee of the water supply to the start of September, having initially been expected to last until July.

The Junta also predict that Marbella’s desalination plant could provide up to 20 cubic hectometres of treated water by the end of this year.

Desalination plants treat sea water by removing salt and other mineral components, ensuring that the water can become suitable for human use, whether consumption, irrigation, or other activities.

The interior of a desalination plant on the Costa del Sol. Credit: Costa del Sol

New desalination plants will also be built in the towns of Fuengirola and Estepona.

The positive news follows last week’s much-needed rainfall, which provided a welcome boost to the region’s reservoir levels.

Malaga’s water reserves increased by 1.46 percentage points to 17.37% of capacity, with levels also rising in Granada, Cadiz, Cordoba, Jaen, Sevilla and Huelva.

The increase in water levels has encouraged the Costa del Sol’s drought committee to loosen some restrictions, such as the filling of public swimming pools

However, water levels still remain exceptionally low, particularly in Almeria which ranks as the region in Spain with the emptiest reservoirs.

The region’s water reserves are operating at just 8% of normal capacity, with last week’s rainfall failing to replenish the rapidly diminishing supplies.

