MAX Beach has launched a special competition to celebrate the start of its summer season.

The popular beach club, bar and restaurant is offering a bottle of Moet champagne and a full day’s access for two to its special VIP ‘wet beds’.

The bases of the ‘wet beds’ are partially submerged in water, giving users that extra relief from the summer sun.

The prize is to be used on March 23, which is the first day of Max Beach’s summer season.

Idyllic: Max Beach’s pool area, where the lucky winner will enjoy VIP beds for two

Picturesque: An aerial view of Max Beach and its stunning shoreline

Max Beach is just a 25 minute drive from Marbella and is based on Mijas Costa.

If you want to enter the competition it could not be easier.

Simply click on this link here and enter your name and email address and you’re all set.

The winner of the competition will be announced next week and you only have until Tuesday to enter.