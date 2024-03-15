SPAIN’S biggest St. Patrick’s Day parade takes place this Sunday on the southern Costa Blanca.

Cabo Roig on the Orihuela Costa will be a sea of green with at least 25,000 visitors expected- boosted by a good weather forecast and March 17 falling on a weekend.

The parade- one of the largest in Europe to celebrate Ireland’s patron saint – starts at 3.00pm from Calle Cielo in Aguamarina going down Calle Mar before ending up on Calle Agua.

50 former members of the Irish army will be taking part along with floats, dance groups, motorcycles, vintage cars and a variety of musicians.

The annual tradition of a star guest to lead the parade continues with former Irish minister and MEP, Pat ‘the Cope’ Gallagher doing the honours.

He spent over 25 years in the Irish Parliament as an MP plus a decade in the European Parliament, and until the start of the year was even considering whether to make a comeback by standing in this spring’s European elections.

STAR GUEST GALLAGHER

Orihuela’s Coastal councillor, Manuel Mestre said: “It is a very important event for the Orihuela Costa and from the first moment that the community contacted us to get our support, we have been delighted to help where we can.”

“We have supported the preparation of the entire parade route and participated with merchandising and posters.”

MESTRE(left) AT EVENT PRESENTATION

The councillor added that in response to ‘repeated requests’ from the organisers, measures have been taken to improve the look of the surroundings, including trimming palm trees ‘which has not been done for a long time’.

Mestre also revealed plans for next year to hold an event on the Orihuela Costa ‘celebrating all nations’.