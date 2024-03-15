A MAN wanted by German authorities to serve a jail term for kidnapping and robbery has been arrested by the Policia Nacional in Quesada.

The 36-year-old Kazakhstan national was detained on Wednesday after police were told that he was living somewhere in the Vega Baja region.

Although he was based in Torrevieja, he regularly used bars and restaurants in the Quesada area.

Because he was spotted with a group of people, Rojales Policia Local reinforcements were drafted in, but the man did not try to resist arrest.

He was subsequently jailed and the National Court has started extradition proceedings which he intends to fight.

The fugitive was sentenced last September by a Dortmund court to nine years and three months in prison for the kidnapping and extortion of a married couple who were assaulted at their home in Hammin in August 2021.

The European Arrest Warrant says the man and three other accomplices entered the property wearing balaclavas and put a gun to the head of one of the residents- demanding money and valuables.

His wife was threatened and wounded in the neck by a sharp object in order that she could reveal the location of a safe.

The couple were then tied up as the gang rifled through the safe and removed jewellery and around €4,000 in cash.

The husband’s credit cards and wallet were taken, along with his €24,000 watch.

The gang fled the home in the couple’s car which was later abandoned near a motorway.

