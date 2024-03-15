AN attempt to discredit evidence in the trial of Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner appears to have failed.

His lawyer’s claims that evidence against him was planted by detectives are likely to be struck out.

The prosecution yesterday slammed Friedrich Fülscher’s demands to remove documents found in a search at the sex offender’s property in 2016.

The two Word documents, allegedly written by Brueckner, were the ‘basis of his autobiography’, a source told the Olive Press.

Going under the working title ‘Das Buch 1’ and ‘Das Buch 2’ they described a series of heinous crimes of sex abuse, including the kidnap and rape of a mother and daughter.

Brueckner arrives in handcuffs at first day of multiple sex crimes trial in Germany on February 16, 2024 (COPYRIGHT OLIVE PRESS SPAIN)

In this story, mentioned in court, he wrote about how he would kidnap the mum and her five-year-old daughter, take them to a farm, tie them up and beat them before raping them.

Found in a Lidl bag under the buried body of his dead dog, they were part of a stash of around 8,000 photos and videos of child abuse and other sexual crimes.

According to police sources, Brueckner appeared in ‘up to 100’ of the videos found on six USB sticks and two SD memory cards.

In the documents, which served as a diary, he also mentions various other crimes and even mentions names of ‘friends’ involved.

It is not known if he recorded the alleged snatching and killing of missing toddler Madeleine in May 2007 in Portugal, where he lived at the time.

But prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters told the Olive Press he is ‘100% certain’ Brueckner killed the British girl.

The disused box factory owned by Brueckner where investigators discovered his disturbing sketchbooks (COPYRIGHT OLIVE PRESS SPAIN)

He was in the resort of Praia da Luz on the night she went missing and has allegedly admitted to pals he knew what happened to Maddie, then three, that night.

A trial over the case will likely follow the five sex offences – three rapes and two child assaults – Bruckner is currently being judged over in Braunschweig.

The discovery of the films and documents at his derelict box factory, in Neuwegersleben, in Saxony, in January 2016, came after a neighbour complained about the smell of rotting flesh.

The stash, found buried 30 centimetres deep, led to a European arrest warrant for Brueckner in August 2016 and the following year he was picked up in Portugal, after flashing at a group of children.

The claim by Brueckner’s lawyer that the find should be inadmissible, led to prosecutor Vanessa Beyse slamming him in court, saying: “Are you seriously saying a police official invented the story and put it on the USB stick?”

She added: “This is entirely defamatory of the investigative team.”

Various other demands by Brueckner’s defence – including that the box factory search was conducted without a warrant – were also strongly rejected in court.

And Fulscher’s request to introduce a former policewoman into the process, who allegedly bugged Brueckner’s prison cell, was described as irrelevant as it links to the Maddie case.

“These applications are to do with other proceedings, which the defence would really like to know about, but they are irrelevant here,” insisted the prosecutor.

The judge, Uta Engemann must now take the decision on what can be admitted.

Christian Brueckner is suspected of being involved in the disappearance of Madeliene McCann

Yesterday’s hearing also heard evidence from a former friend of Brueckner’s, who told the court he had wrongly thrown away a ‘up to 80 CDs’ some with child pornography owned by the suspect.

As the Olive Press revealed last week, Christian Post, 56, told the court he had cleared them up from his home just outside Praia da Luz, on the Algarve, when Brueckner had been sent to prison for fuel theft in 2006.

Post, who lives in Cambodia, gave evidence in November, with a tape of his deposition being played to the court yesterday.

The IT expert, who used to fix Brueckner’s computers in Portugal, revealed how he had helped the sex offender’s girlfriend Marina clear out the rental home and take bags to a friend’s home nearby.

As he told the Olive Press, from his home in Kampot, he had taken a series of bags and boxes to the home, near Foral, but decided to throw away a stash of ‘60 or 80 CDs’.

“There were these CDs which were labelled, which suggested to me that there were things which involved young people,” he told the court.

Post continued: “I only saw it quickly and I found it all too creepy so I threw these away. I didn’t watch them personally. I just saw the labels then made a decision.

“It was labelled by pornographic practises, types of sex – some involved dogs.

“I then threw them away. I can’t remember the full details but there were some things like this, and I didn’t want to risk transporting something like this.”

Post, who now works as a musician and at Christmas fairs in Germany, thought about going to police about Brueckner’s burglaries in Praia da Luz.

“I did think about going to the police, but I was quite selfish,” he admitted, claiming he didn’t want to cause problems among the tight-knit expat community there.

He added Brueckner was ‘active at night’ and bragged of the buildings he targeted with break-ins by climbing in.

One in particular matched the Ocean Club, the location Maddie was taken from.

“Christian said he climbed up trees or scaled buildings, and he could name specific buildings he targeted.

“I remember in the resort where Maddie was taken there were trees there and he did say that he was operating in that area but he didn’t go into detail.”

The case continues on April 3.