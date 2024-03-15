MERCADONA has insisted it has lowered the price of 1,000 products since last April – despite some shoppers claiming they’ve not felt a difference.

In an annual press conference this week, Mercadona president Juan Roig revealed a historic €35.527 billion in sales volume and over one billion in profits.

He later praised his company’s price reduction for 1,000 products over the past year despite price hikes in others.

News of the record profits sparked a backlash online as customers asked why their shopping basket is still much higher than usual if the company is doing so well.

Mercadona reduced the prices of 1,000 products in 2023, and will continue to do so for the rest of the year. Image Cordon Press

They called on Mercadona to pass on the bumper profits to the consumer and to lower prices further.

The Valencian company registered a 15% increase in profits over the past year, up to €1.009 billion, 80% of which the company has said will go towards investment, with the goal of investing €5 billion in the company by 2028.

Mercadona attributes its growth to an investment effort initiated in 2016 to transform the company, which by 2024 had reached a total of €10 billion with 1.062 billion invested in 2023, according to the press release.

At the press conference the supermarket chain highlighted its “unbeatable prices,” claiming to have lowered the price of 1,000 products between April 2023 and February 2024, which it says it will continue to do through the remainder of the year.

However, certain products have increased in price, primarily due to rising costs of raw materials, Roig said.

In the press conference, located in the Valencian town of Paterna, he noted that the prices of four products specifically — chocolate, pasta, olive oil, and rice — have gone up.

As Las Provincias reported, Roig said at the conference that “the rise in sugar or rice and, above all, olive oil, has been spectacular,” and that these price hikes are felt particularly among Spanish and Portuguese consumers, who were “born with a liter of olive under our arms.”

The company now employs 104,000 workers at its stores, an increase of 5,000 from last year, with 1,800 added in Portugal and 3,200 added in Spain.

Additionally, the company says it contributed a total of €600 million this year towards its employees’ salaries in the form of bonuses, 50% more than last year.

These investments have enabled the grocery giant’s unprecedented growth, including an expansion into Portugal in 2019 — home to 49 of Mercadona’s 1,681 stores — the renovation of 1,364 locations according to the standards of its “New Efficient Store Model” — which the company says “doubles” profitability compared to a conventional store and aims to improve efficiency, sustainability, and profitability through new “fresh” and Ready-to-Eat sections — and the boosting of its online services through the opening of new warehouses.

And Roig claims Mercadona is seeing the benefits of these investments reflected in customer counts and shareholder value.

The press release states that Mercadona supermarkets averaged 2,400 customers per day, up 200 from the previous year, and an increase in market share of €0.6, now up to €27.6.

The press conference came after the company faced recent criticism and fines for purchasing milk from its suppliers below cost.

