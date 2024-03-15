THREE flights were forced to divert from Sevilla to Malaga this morning after a bank of severe fog enveloped the airport.

Dangerously low visibility led to the trio of flights being told to land in Malaga where weather conditions were better.

The diverted planes had come from Paris, Valencia and Palma de Mallorca respectively.

Mañana muy complicada en la que las tripulaciones solicitan proceder a aeropuertos alternativos por la niebla que se ha instalado en el aeropuerto de #Sevilla. Muchas coordinaciones entre diferentes sectores del espacio aéreo para gestionar esos desvíos vuelo a vuelo.… pic.twitter.com/jmG3li3Ybe — ?Controladores Aéreos ?? (@controladores) March 15, 2024

Other flights were forced to circle overhead until the fog began to lift, allowing the planes to land safely.

