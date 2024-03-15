LEGENDARY rock band Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds will visit Spain this year as part of their new ‘Wild God’ tour.

The Australian group, known for their emotionally intense blend of alternative rock, post-punk sounds and gothic themes, will perform two dates in Spain and one in Portugal as part of a thrilling new European tour.

Headed by enigmatic frontman Nick Cave, the award-winning band will play at Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona on October 24, the WiZink Centre in Madrid on October 25, and the MEO Arena in Lisbon on October 27.

Nick Cave, frontman of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds. Credit: Cordon Press

All three gigs will include support from The Murder Capital, an Irish rock band whose debut album, When I Have Fears, was met with widespread critical acclaim.

The ‘Wild God’ tour will see the band perform records from their latest eponymous album, released on August 30, as well as classic tunes from their decades-long career, such as Red Right Hand and Into My Arms.

Tickets will be available from 10am local time on March 22.

