A PILE-UP involving 40 cars in foggy conditions on the AP-7 motorway has left one dead, two people trapped, and five seriously injured.

The incident occurred at kilometre 455 of the AP-7 motorway at 8:40am this morning, with injured victims taken to La Plana de Vila-real hospital nearby.

According to the local fire service, 40 cars piled-up in a collision between Nules and Alquieres after a bank of fog enveloped the road, leaving visibility dangerously low.

Actualización accidente TFCO AP7 #Nules. Se trata de un accidente múltiple con gran número de vehículos implicados . Hay varios heridos y 2 personas atrapadas en un turismo y en un camión. Trabajando 3 dotaciones y 2 unidades de mando. Vía totalmente cortada sentido Valencia. pic.twitter.com/GwuUSbUl2V — Bombers Dipcas (@BombersDipcas) March 15, 2024

The deceased victim is reported to be the driver of the car first involved in the incident.

The road has since been shut in both directions with the Guardia Civil advising drivers to seek alternative routes.

Police, ambulance and fire services are attending the scene.

