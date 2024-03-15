A PILE-UP involving 40 cars in foggy conditions on the AP-7 motorway has left one dead, two people trapped, and five seriously injured.
The incident occurred at kilometre 455 of the AP-7 motorway at 8:40am this morning, with injured victims taken to La Plana de Vila-real hospital nearby.
According to the local fire service, 40 cars piled-up in a collision between Nules and Alquieres after a bank of fog enveloped the road, leaving visibility dangerously low.
The deceased victim is reported to be the driver of the car first involved in the incident.
The road has since been shut in both directions with the Guardia Civil advising drivers to seek alternative routes.
Police, ambulance and fire services are attending the scene.
