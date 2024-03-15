TWO men doing Spain’s famous Camino de Santiago pilgrims walk had to take refuge up an oak tree after being charged by several cows.

The hikers, aged 28 and 64, were on the Extremadura section of the trail when they were surprised by the animals.

They had to climb up to the top of an oak tree and stayed there for 20 minutes until the Guardia Civil arrived to help them.

RESCUED PILGRIMS GIVEN DIRECTIONS(Guardia Civil image)

The pilgrims started their journey in Sevilla and were walking through stages 11 and 12 between Merida and Caceres.

While in Alucuescar shortly before 2.00pm on Thursday, they came across several loose cows that approached them.

One of them was with his calf and took an instant dislike to the men and quickly charged them.

The walkers ran away and clambered up the tree before calling for help.

The Guardia officers rounded up the cows and moved them away, before giving the pilgrims a lift to a safe location where could restart their trek to Santiago in the north-west of Spain.

