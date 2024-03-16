4 bedroom Apartment for sale in Manilva with pool garage - € 532,000

Apartment Manilva, Málaga 4 beds 3 baths € 532,000

Spacious homes with a terrace that rise up on a hill, making you feel as if the world is at your feet. From this height, you can take in the Rock of Gibraltar and access all the advantages offered by one of the most premium locations on the Spanish coast. In the vicinity of this residential complex here are 12 manicured courses that are perfect for playing this sport, including, just 10 minutes away, what is regarded as the best golf course in Europe: the Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande. Each home has been designed with the needs of people in mind, people who are looking for homes that are… See full property details