AN earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale has been felt across Andalucia and the Costa del Sol.

The tremor struck in the south of the Alboran Sea near the Spanish enclave of Melilla in northern Africa, where it was felt more strongly.

However the quake, which hit at 9.17pm on Friday night, was also felt in towns in Malaga, Granada, Almeria and even Jaen.

According to the National Geographic Institute (IGN), the epicentre was some 16km below ground.

The epicentre of the earthquake (SOURCE: IGN)

In Melilla, there was noticable shaking of buildings and homes for several seconds.

Reports of a similar intensity were also felt in Torrox, Torre del Mar and Velez-Malaga, all in the Axarquia region.

Movements were also detected in Malaga city, Alhaurin El Grande, Fuengirola, Almuñecar in Granada and in Jaen city, among a string of other towns.

The quake was originally thought to be 4.6 magnitude before it was later revised down to 4.3.