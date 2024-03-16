A 20-YEAR-OLD man is in hospital today following a shooting inside a bar in Marbella in the early hours of this morning.

The unnamed victim is being treated at the Hosptial Clinico de Malaga after undergoing emergency surgery on his knee.

The youth was shot at at around 1.30am while enjoying a night out in Puerto Banus.

Dramatic scenes in Banus last night (CREDIT: Instagram: Marbellasequeja)

According to witnesses, there were around 15 shots fired outside a popular shisha bar near the main entrance to the port.

In one video of the aftermath shared online by a British tourist, the caption reads: “A f*****g shooting pal!”

The shocking attack comes just days after another shooting, also in Puerto Banus, by a roundabout near the popular La Sala restaurant.

In that incident, two men on a motorbike and wearing helmets pulled up and opened fire at a yet unknown target.

Do you know more about last night’s incident in Banus? Contact tips@theolivepress.es