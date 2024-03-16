THINGS are heating up early this year with highs of 30C forecast for parts of Malaga province early next week.

According to weather agency AEMET, temperatures could be cooler on coastal areas today as they are more affected by the ‘levante’ wind.

There will be highs of 23C in Ronda, Antequera and the Gaudalhorce Valley, with similar temperatures forecast along the coast.

However Sunday will see things change dramatically, with highs of 29C in the Guadalhorce areas, and up to 25C in Antequera and Ronda.

Marbella beach, stock image

The likes of Marbella and Estepona will see highs of up to 25C as the so-called ‘terral’ wind begins to arrive from inland Spain.

The start of next week will bring the highest temperatures, particularly on Tuesday, when the mercury is expected to reach 30C in Coin.

On the coast, there will be highs of up to 25C on Monday and Tuesday.

However on Wednesday, there will be a noticeable drop in temperatures, with highs across the province hovering around the 20C mark.