SPAIN’S Guardia Civil has arrested five people and is investigating a sixth on suspicions that they were stealing expensive perfumes from a total of 10 different stores from the same chain across Malaga province.

The gang had been reported by a series of shops, which led the Guardia Civil to discover that it was the same people committing the thefts.

They targeted stores in Alhaurín el Grande, Alhaurín de la Torre, Torremolinos, Benalmádena and Málaga.

As can be seen in security footage released by the authorities, the suspects were using the same approach in each of the stores. They would break the alarm systems on the items and slip them into bags or stuff them into their bras or tops.

Other members of the gang would distract staff by insulting or arguing with them, and if they were discovered while stealing the items, they would threaten employees or even try to assault them.

Among the six suspects is a minor. After their arrest their cases were turned over to the courts, where they will face charges of belonging to a criminal gang, robbery and theft, bodily harm and threatening behaviour.

They have also been slapped with restraining orders to keep them away from the perfume chain.

