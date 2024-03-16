THIS is the terrifying moment a gunman fired multiple shots in Puerto Banus last night.

Footage shared on Instagram page Marbellasequeja shows a black car reversing towards the port’s entrance while a man runs at high speed on the other side of the road.

Up to 15 loud gunshots can then be heard ringing out, while at least one man is heard repeatedly screaming.

A 20-year-old man is in hospital today following the shooting outside a shisha bar at around 1.30am.

The unnamed victim is being treated at the Hosptial Clinico de Malaga after undergoing emergency surgery on his knee.

Dramatic scenes in Banus last night (CREDIT: Instagram: Marbellasequeja)

According to witnesses, there were around 15 shots fired outside a popular shisha bar near the main entrance to the port.

In one video of the aftermath shared online by a British tourist, the caption reads: “A f*****g shooting pal!”

The shocking attack comes just days after another shooting, also in Puerto Banus, by a roundabout near the popular La Sala restaurant.

In that incident, two men on a motorbike and wearing helmets pulled up and opened fire at a yet unknown target.

Do you know more about last night’s incident in Banus? Contact tips@theolivepress.es